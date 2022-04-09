Chhattisgarh govt begins Ramayana recital contest at Shivirinarayan

Shivrinarayan (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 8 (ANI): The Congress government in Chhattisgarh on Friday started a state-level Ramayana recital competition at Shivirinarayan, a prominent pilgrimage centre, where Lord Ram had stayed for nearly 12 years of his 14-year exile.

The contest -- the first such organised by the government -- started as part of the three-day (on April 8, 9 and 10) inaugural function of the first Phase works of 'Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit' project.

'Ramayana Mandalis' belonging to each district across Chhattisgarh took part in the competition with their renowned artists and singers performing 'Manas Gayan' (recital of Ramcharitmanas) during the event that will conclude on April 10 with state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurating the renovated Shivrinarayan temple.

As many as 350 artists from 25 districts of Chhattisgarh are participating in the Ramayana recital competition. Chhattisgarh CM will present cash awards of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh to the winners of 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize respectively on April 10.



As per Chhattisgarh government officials, the state has a historical, archaeological and religious significance, and for the purpose of conserving and beautifying the cultural heritage, traditions and relics of the Ramayana period in Chhattisgarh, the work of infrastructure development, restoration and beautification is being done at nine places in the first phase of the project under 'Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit'.

The Chhattisgarh government has chosen Shivirinarayan for the inauguration of the nine places under Phase-I of 'Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit'.

Shivrinarayan, a land of mythology and spirituality, lies on the banks of Mahanadi in Janjgir Champa district, around 130 km from Raipur. This is the place where Shabari, a character in Ramayana, is believed to have offered Lord Rama the berries that she tasted first to ensure he got only the sweetest ones.



Anil Kumar Sahu, Managing Director, Tourism Department Chhattisgarh, told ANI that a total of 135 places have been identified where Lord Rama spent his time during his exile of 14-years.

"Of them, nine places will be developed in the first phase of 'Ram Van Gaman tourist circuit' project. From Sitamarhi's Harchouka in the Northern part of Chhattisgarh, the project will cover the area at Ramaram in the Sukma district in the state. Of the nine places identified for decoration and development in the first phase, work in Shivrinarayan has been finished," he said.

Chhattisgarh is being developed as a religious tourist place and the Chhattisgarh government has aimed to finish the first phase target by the end of 2022 or in the middle of 2023, Sahu said.

"A place named Chandrakhur, where development under this project was done in July 2021 and the inauguration was done in October 2021, is now attracting thousands of people. The place where hardly 50-100 people used to visit is now attracting 4,000 to 5,000 people every day," said the official.

Under the project, Sahu said, religious places will be decorated. "There is a plan for 'Ram Gaman circuit' in entire India but Chhattisgarh is the first state where this project is being given shape while other states are making only plans."

"Of the nine places identified in the first phase, work has been finished at two places and from are under development. The project has really impacted Chhattisgarh tourism. Tourism has increased in Chattishgarh due to this project," added Sahu.

According to the state's cultural department, Chief Minister Baghel will dedicate to the people the development works carried out at Shivirinarayan as part of the state government's ambitious Ram Van Gaman Path, a tourism circuit connecting all the places visited by Lord Ram during his stay in this region. It's believed Lord Ram spent 12 of the 14 years of exile in areas that are now in Chhattisgarh.

Two days ago Baghel informed that the state government is developing nine places under the 'Ram Van Gaman circuit' project and Shivirinarayan is second on the list after the recent renovation of the ancient Mata Kaushalya Mandir, the only temple dedicated to the mother of Lord Ram, at Chandkhuri near Raipur.

Chhattisgarh government is developing a tourism circuit under the 'Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit' project from Harchouka in Sitamarhi, passing through Koriya district in the state's northern region till Ramaram in Bastar's Sukma district, which is in Dandakaranya. (ANI)

