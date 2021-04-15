Chhattisgarh govt caps charge on handling of Covid-19 casualties

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday ordered that all private hospitals in the state charge not more than Rs 2500 for handling, storage and management of fatalities caused by Covid-19.

"I want to clarify that amount of Rs 2500 is limit set for private hospitals in cases of death from COVID-19. The maximum amount of Rs 2500 remains unchanged and the limit is set to provide relief to the family in this time of sorrow and distress," said TS Singh Deo, the state health minister stated in an official statement.

The order came after several complaints received by the health department from the relatives of people who succumbed to the Coronavirus infection in various private hospitals about the excessive amount allegedly being demanded by them.



"This order is for private hospitals while it is absolutely free in the government hospitals. Government hospitals do not charge anything for such cases and it is provided free of cost," Deo added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Chhattisgarh has 1,09,139 active COVID-19 cases, while the death toll due to the infection has mounted to 5,187 over the last one year.

The state, especially capital Raipur, is one of the worst affected by the current of Covid-19. (ANI)

