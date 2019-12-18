Chhattisgarh govt conducts 'Suposhan Abhiyan' to help tribals in Bastar

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh)[India], Dec 18 (ANI): With an aim to make its public welfare schemes accessible to the tribals and forest dwellers, the Chhattisgarh government has conducted various programmes under the scheme 'Suposhan Abhiyan' in local languages in Bastar with the help of local artists here.

Various government schemes like Suchitan Abhiyan, Mukhyamantri Haat-Bazar Clinic Scheme, Narva, Garuva, Ghuruva Bari Yojana, etc are given importance during the programme where the artists will be disseminating information in local dialects.

Two months ago, as an experiment by the Public Relations Department of the state government, public welfare schemes of the Chhattisgarh government were publicized in about 90 villages of Bastar and Dantewada districts through local art groups.

After receiving positive results from the initiative, the schemes of the state government are now being disseminated in all the seven districts of Bastar division, through local Kalajathas in the local dialects of Halbi, Gondi, and Bhatri.

Programs have been designed in such a way so as to make the local people understand government schemes with the help of theatre and skit, local artists showcase local culture, tradition, dance.

The important information about public welfare schemes is being imparted to people in an interesting manner.

Under this, schemes are being disseminated in six districts of Bastar division in art markets at Basti, Dantewada, Bijapur, Sukma, Kondagaon and Narayanpur districts by art groups in Halbi and Gondi and in Chhattisgarhi in Kanker district. (ANI)

