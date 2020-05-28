Chhattisgarh govt decides to allow opening of shops for six days in a week

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 27 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday decided to allow the opening of shops for six days in a week, although with all COVID-19 related precautions in the state.

This decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"It was decided that shops will be allowed to open six days a week, and taking precautions, including physical distancing, will remain compulsory as before," the statement by the CMO read.

"Tehsildars have been authorised to give permission for organising wedding functions. The process of permission has been made simpler and easier. No relaxation will be provided in red zones and containment areas," it added.

As of Wednesday morning, the state had 361 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 79 patients who have been cured and discharged, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

