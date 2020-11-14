Chhattisgarh: Govt employees with fake caste certificate to be dismissed

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 13 (ANI): In Chhattisgarh, government servants holding fake caste certificates will be terminated from service. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has instructed to dismiss all government servants holding fake or false caste certificates immediately from service on Friday.

According to the General Administration Department (GAD), after the formation of Chhattisgarh state in the year 2000, a total of 758 cases of fake and false caste certificates was received by the High-Level Certification Investigation Committee till now.



Out of which, 267 cases of caste certificates were found fake. Most of these cases are pending before the High Court. The state government will request the High Court for an early hearing in all such cases.

Chief Minister has instructed to dismiss all government servants holding fake or false caste certificates, except those who got a stay order from the court. In the meantime, all government servants whose caste certificates have been found false will be immediately removed from the important posts. All such cases would be reviewed department-wise by the GAD.

"The High-Level Certification Scrutiny Committee found 14 fake caste holders in the General Administration Department, 8 in Tribal and Scheduled Caste Department, 7 in Revenue Department, 9 in Public Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Department, 8 in Public Health Engineering Department, 4 in Women and Child Development Department, 14 in Water Resources Department, 1 in Social Welfare Department, 15 in Panchayat and Rural Development Department, 1 in Commercial Tax Department, 7 in Home Department, 12 in Village Industries Department, 7 in Energy Department, 4 in Commerce and Industry Department, 5 in Skill Development, Technical Education and Employment Department, 3 in Higher Education Department, 14 in Agriculture Department, 5 each in Urban Administration Department and Forest Department, 3 in Cooperative Department, 2 each in Public Works Department and Planning Economic and Statistics Department, 6 in Livestock Department and Fisheries Department, 1 in Sports and Youth Welfare Department, 44 in School Education Department while 1 each in the Chief The Election Officer Office, Public Relations Department and Housing and Environment Department," an official statement said. (ANI)

