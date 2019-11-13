Chhattisgarh govt to bear railway travel expenses of Kartarpur Sahib pilgrims

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government will bear the railway travel expenses of the pilgrims from the state visiting the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

The announcement to this effect was made by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday here at Mohan Nagar Gurdwara on the occasion of Prakash Purb, which was celebrated to commemorate the 550th birthday celebration of first Sikh Guru Guru Nanak Dev.

He paid obeisance at Gurudwara here on the auspicious occasion.

On November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor at Gurdaspur and Kartarpur, respectively, facilitating the visa-free travel of Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib, which is the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province. (ANI)