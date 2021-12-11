Chhattisgarh govt to constitute Council aiming to combat ill effects of climate change

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India] December 11 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government is gearing up to form State Green Council to combat the ill effects of climate change by giving a new direction to the concept of regenerative development.

It is noteworthy that due to continuous environmental degradation, regenerative and sustainable development is the only option to avoid the ill effects of climate change and the increase in the earth's temperature in the world. This will help in protecting the environment and nature as well as in the income of the poor communities. Progress is being made in the field of growth and agriculture, a statement by the state government said.

In the state of Chhattisgarh, many innovative works have been started in this direction in the last three years. Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary Forest, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Managing Director of Minor Forest Produce Association will be members of the Chhattisgarh State Green Council and the Chief Conservator of Forests will be its member secretary.



As per the statement, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be the chairman of this council. Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar, and Advisor to Chief Minister Pradeep Sharma will be the Vice-Chairman of Chhattisgarh State Green Council.

In addition to the Member Secretary and Technical Advisor, a total of 12 members will be appointed in the Council. Forest Department will be the administrative department for regenerative development work.

Baghel has asked the Chief Secretary to ensure immediate action regarding the formation of the Chhattisgarh State Green Council. The Chief Minister has given instructions to start the council's office in the Minor Forest Produce Union office immediately.

Swaniti Initiative organization will serve as a technical advisor. 7 members of the Chhattisgarh State Green Council will be nominated by the chairman from among the reputed people of the private sector. (ANI)

