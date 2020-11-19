Chhattisgarh govt to launch mobile clinics for women on 103rd birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday will inaugurate special mobile clinics for women to mark the 103rd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

As per an official statement, the special women's medical mobile clinic, called the 'Dai-Didi (mother-sister) clinics', will cater to the medical needs of women in the state free of cost and will make treatment accessible to women in slum areas. Only women doctors, nurses, lab technicians and other staff will be employed in these clinics.

The clinics will be operated under the 'Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme', and in the initial stages, they will be started in three municipal corporations of Raipur, Bhilai and Bilaspur. The clinic will be stationed in slum areas on certain days.



The clinics will also have additional facilities of breast cancer screening by female doctors, self breast examination of beneficiaries, and regular and special screening of pregnant women.

It is notable that general clinics do not have a separate ward for women where they can inquire about family planning tools like copper-T insertion, availability of emergency pills, birth control pills, weekly contraceptive pill, contraceptive injection, family planning counseling and STD counseling.

Availability of dedicated female staff free of cost consultation would help the women avail information and treatment comfortable. (ANI)

