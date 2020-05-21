Chhattisgarh govt to launch Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana today

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Chhattisgarh government is going to launch Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana on Thursday, wherein, Rs 1500 crore will be transferred online to the accounts of farmers as the first instalment out of total Rs 5700 crores provisioned under the scheme.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be attending the inaugural program of this scheme from Delhi via video conferencing.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday reviewed the preparation for the inauguration of the scheme at his residence office with senior officials.

"Under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Rs 1500 crore will be transferred to the accounts of farmers through Direct benefit Transfer (DBT), as first installment the total provisioned amount of Rs 5700. On the occasion, interaction with beneficiaries of the scheme, women self-help group members, MNREGA and minor forest produce beneficiaries, sugarcane and corn-producing farmers will be held via video conferencing," read a press release by the state government.

"In order to encourage farmers to cultivate crops, through this scheme, the State Government will provide paddy and maize cultivating farmers financial aid at the rate of maximum Rs 10,000 per acre from Kharif 2020 season, on the basis of the quantity procured through cooperative society. Under this scheme, 18 lakh 34 thousand 834 farmers will be provided Rs 1500 crore as the first installment for paddy crops," read the release.

"Under this scheme, nine lakh 53 thousand 706 marginalized farmers, 5 lakh 60 thousand small farmers and 3 lakh 20 thousand 844 big farmers will be benefitted," it added.(ANI)

