Chhattisgarh govt to request PM to repeal CAA

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday chaired state Cabinet meeting and took several decisions, including the decision to request the Prime Minister to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), according to an official press release.

The state Cabinet also issued orders for formation of a cabinet sub-committee that will provide recommendations to ensure payment at Rs 2500 per quintal, against the procurement of paddy from farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Besides, the government has also approved the proposal to convert Chhattisgarh Infrastructural Development Corporation into Chhattisgarh Irrigation Development Corporation, to accelerate the development of the irrigation capacity of the state.

The Chief Minister also chaired the first meeting of Chhattisgarh Sports Development Authority's governing body.

It was decided in the meeting that 'Mukhyamantri Khiladi Protsahan Yojana' will be launched to provide financial aid to sportspersons, the press release mentioned.

In addition to this, the state government has also decided to establish sports academies with ultramodern amenities and advanced training facilities, in the state. (ANI)

