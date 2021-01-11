Chhattisgarh govt will enhance talent of youth, provide better job opportunities: CM Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 11 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government will enhance the talent of youth and provide them better livelihood opportunities, said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in his address to youth through his radio talk Lokvani on Sunday.

A press release by the state government stated, "Chief Minister discussed in detail the views and suggestions shared by the youth through a recorded message and tried to address the curiosities of youth."

Baghel assured the youth about their bright future and said that no stone will be left unturned for this.



He said that Chhattisgarhi youth are carrying the flag of Chhattisgarh on every platform and making Chhattisgarh proud. Chief Minister discussed with the youth about the inspiring teachings of Swami Vivekanand on his birth anniversary, on January 12. Quoting the words of Swami Vivekananda, he told the youth that 'take an idea, make it your life'. This is the path to success.

He said that by looking at the youth of Chhattisgarh, it seems that they are influenced by Gandhi-Nehru-Swami Vivekananda. He said that with the development of better sports infrastructure, sports talent will get the right platform, guidance and encouragement, while through the Chhattisgarh Culture Council the young litterateurs and artists of the state will be benefitted.

Chhattisgarh residents fought Coronavirus with their hard work, strong will and spirit of service, the release added. (ANI)

