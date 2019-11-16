Chhattisgarh govt will extend NMDC mining lease

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday assured CMD of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) that that the state government will give an extension to NMDC's mining leases that expire on March 2020.

The CMD of NMDC Baijendra Kumar met the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel here on Friday.

Friday was the foundation day of NMDC. Baghel also announced that there will be joint venture diamond mineral prospecting operations by NMDC and CMDC in Saraipali Tahsil of Mahasamund district. The housing project worth 1200 Crore in the Nagarnar Steel Plant of NMDC will be constructed by the Chhattisgarh Housing Board, he assured.

While Kumar has assured that the payments to the state government as per the demand raised by the state on the mining issues to the tune of Rs. 600 crore will be paid to the state government. (ANI)

