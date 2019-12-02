Rajpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): The police on Monday recovered the half-burnt bodies of a woman and her child under Nakti police station area.
According to police, the bodies were found in the field of a village today morning by the villagers, who informed the police.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Chhattisgarh: Half-burnt bodies of woman, her child found
ANI | Updated: Dec 02, 2019 21:42 IST
