Chhattisgarh: Half-burnt body of woman found in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): A half-burnt body of a 35-year-old woman has been found at a farm under Gaurella police station limits in Pendra here.

The body was recovered from a field here on Monday. The deceased woman was living alone in the house.

The identity of the victim could not be ascertained as the body had 75 per cent burns.

"Locals noticed the woman's burnt body. She was forcefully dragged out of her house. Her door was broken. She was living alone here in the village," said a resident Naukhe Lal.

"Her intestine and lower abdomen were completely damaged. Any attempt of rape cannot be determined as her body has 75 per cent burns. The body has not been identified yet," Bhagwan Singh, a doctor, said.

Amit Patle, Station House Officer, Gaurella said: "The woman was murdered and set ablaze alive. An investigation is underway and the post mortem report is awaited." (ANI)

