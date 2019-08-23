Chhattisgarh HC advocate files affidavit in SC, claims to be Lord Ram's descendant

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 03:46 IST

Will surrender before court, not police: Mokama MLA Anant Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Days after absconding independent MLA Anant Singh said in a video message that he is not scared of arrest and will surrender in next few days, the MLA has again shared a video stating he will surrender before the court and not before Bihar Police.