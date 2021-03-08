Chhattisgarh Health Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 8, (ANI): Health Minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo has tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.



"I would like to inform you all that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. No serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure, I am practicing self-isolation for the next few days," he tweeted.

"My humble appeal to all who have come in direct contact with me in last few days, if you notice any symptoms, please get yourself tested & follow all necessary precautions. It is our responsibility to keep ourselves & others safe preventing any further spread of the virus," he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Chhattisgarh has 2,820 active cases with 3,07,642 recoveries. As many as 3,858 people have died so far due to the disease. (ANI)

