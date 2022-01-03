Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo tests positive for COVID-19

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

"On observing the symptoms of COVID-19 infection, I got my COVID-19 test done in Raipur this evening, in which my report has come positive. Right now, my health is fine and as per the instructions of the doctors, I am taking treatment and am staying in home isolation," Deo said in a tweet in Hindi.

The health minister requested all to follow COVID appropriate behaviour in view of the increasing cases.



"I request that all of you who have been in contact with me in the past, please get your COVID-19 test conducted. All the residents of the state are urged to follow the appropriate behaviour of COVID-19 in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 and stay at home unless necessary," he tweeted.

As COVID cases resurge across the nation, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that there is no need for panic and assured that the state government has made necessary arrangements.

While addressing the media here, Baghel said, "COVID cases are rising in a few cities like Raigarh and Raipur of Chhattisgarh. Since many samples have been sent to our genome sequencing centre at Odisha for Omicron, it's taking some time. No need to panic, all arrangements done by the state government."

Notably, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi spoke to Baghel on Sunday to take stock of COVID-19 and the Omicron situation in the state.

Chhattisgarh reported 290 new COVID-19 cases and no fatality in the last 24 hours, as per the medical bulletin released on Sunday. Meanwhile, India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

