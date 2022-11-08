Chhattisgarh: Health worker drowns after boat overturns in Indravati river

Dantewada / Bijapur (Chhattisgarh), November 8 (ANI): A 27-year-old pharmacist drowned after a boat in which he was travelling overturned in Indravati river near Kosalnar area on the border of Bijapur and Dantewada district, an official said.

The incident occurred late Monday evening and the body was recovered on Tuesday morning. The pharmacist who died was identified as Pradeep Kaushik.

The team of Bijapur health workers was returning after a camp organised in Kosalnar locality. District Programme Manager (DPM) National Health Management, Sandeep Tamrakar who was along with the team said that they went on a regular inspection of hospitals and organised a health camp in Kolsalnar. "We returned from there in two boats. In one boat I and one of the doctors were boarded while on the other boat, Pradeep, two women staff and one more doctor were boarded".



"We received information that the second boat overturned. There were four people in that boat. Pradeep flowed away due to the high water current whereas three others were rescued as they keep holding the boat," he added.

Soon after the incident, the police were informed. Acting on the information, the Barsur police team along with TI reached the spot. The NDRF team was called and they began the rescue operation even though it was dark. The team recovered the body on Tuesday morning around 9.

His body was taken to the district hospital Dantewada which is located nearby from the incident spot for the post-mortem, Tamrakar added. (ANI)

