Chhattisgarh: Health workers provide medical relief to tribal people residing in Naxal affected areas

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Health workers are providing medical relief to tribal people located in the Naxal affected areas here.

The health workers have to face difficult weather conditions in order to reach out to the tribal people for which they make use of temporary boats to travel in the region.

DR BR Pujari said, "The health workers provide medical relief to the tribals living in the remote areas. I also go with them to the medical camps so that the health workers remain motivated."

Dr P Vijay of a Community Medical Centre here said, "We face many barriers to reach remote villages here like overflowing rivers and steep hills. We get motivated by the fact that we are providing medical facilities to tribals who are very much dependent on us for medical care."

A member of Zilla Panchayat Kamlesh Karam said, "We need health workers like these who face all odds of the weather and provide medical care to the tribal people." (ANI)

