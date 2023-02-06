Chhattisgarh: High Court directs Raj Bhavan to submit reply on reservation bill before Feb 17

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Chhattisgarh High Court on Monday issued a notice to Raj Bhavan and directed to submit a reply on the reservation bill before February 17.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly unanimously passed two amendment bills related to the reservation in government jobs and admission in educational institutions in proportion to the population of different categories, taking the total quota in the state to 76 per cent on December 2, 2022. But it is yet to get approved by the Governor.

According to the bill, Scheduled Tribes (ST) will get a quota of 32 per cent, Other Backward Classes (OBC) 27 per cent, and Scheduled Caste (SC) 13 per cent, while 4 per cent has been provisioned for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in public employment and admissions in educational institutions.



Reacting to the notice issued by the High Court, Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey said, "The matter of reservation has been pending in the Raj Bhavan for the last two months. As a result of which, the people of the state were deprived of employment, promotion and appointment. Today, the High Court has given a decision for the same. We welcome it. We expect justice from the High Court."

"We had taken a big decision in the reservation bill for the benefit of youth of the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. We prepared a bill and sent it to the Rajya Bhavan to ensure that the youth get an adequate reservation by convening a special assembly session. Earlier, a release was issued from Rajya Bhavan stating that as soon as the bill would pass, the governor would sign and it would become a law. But even after such a long time, the bill is still pending in Raj Bhavan," he added.

"The youth of Chhattisgarh are being neglected and SC, ST and OBC people were deprived of employment, promotion and appointment. For this, some private sector people had filed a petition on behalf of the government at the High Court in Bilaspur about the pending reservation bill and about that the youth here get reservation," the minister said.

"Today the High Court has sent a notice to Raj Bhavan and asked for a reply before February 17. We expect the High Court to decide soon after the reply on February 17, in the interest of the youth of the state, so that the government can speed up all the stalled appointments and promotions. We expect justice from the High Court," Choubey added. (ANI)

