Chhattisgarh hikes ex-gratia for kin of martyred jawans to Rs 20 Lakh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday increased the ex-gratia amount for families of jawans martyred in Naxal-related incidents from Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh each.

The state Home Ministry has issued an order in this regard.

"The state government has increased the amount of ex-gratia given to the families of jawans martyred in Naxal-related incidents. The decision came on the proposal of Police Headquarters based on the new Security Related Expenditure (SRE) guideline of the Centre," an official statement read.

Chhattisgarh, for more than three decades, has been struggling with the Naxalism.

Twenty-five security personnel lost their lives in Maoist violence in the state in the first 45 days of this year. (ANI)

