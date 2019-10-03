Chhattisgarh: History-sheeter killed in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A history-sheeter, named Bulthu Pathak was killed by a man under DD Nagar Police Station limits in Raipur on late Wednesday night.

Pathak was shot at by a man, identified as Dharmendra Singh, at a petrol pump near Kamakhya Devi Temple in Changorabhata over some dispute.

After shooting Pathak, the accused himself went to the DD Nagar Police Station and informed the police. The police have arrested the accused and are interrogating him further.

According to sources, Bulthu died on his way to hospital.

Further details are currently awaited. (ANI)

