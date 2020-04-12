Chhattisgarh hospital contributes for COVID-19 relief

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Bal Gopal Hospital of Raipur has pledged rations for 'Donation on Wheels', a state government initiative to help people during COVID-19 lockdown. The hospital is also providing free food to the family of patients who come in for treatment.

"People who are financially strained are facing difficulty during the lockdown, so we felt that we should also contribute to the society," said Dr Ashok, Hospital Director.

"Right from the first day of the lockdown, we are giving free food to both patients and their family members, which include rice, vegetable, a complete diet. Around 150 people are covered under this initiative," he added.

The doctor further appealed to people to maintain social distancing and guidelines issued by the government.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Singh, CEO Zilla Panchayat said the outcome of 'Donation on Wheels' initiative has been very positive. "When we started the "Donation on Wheels", we did not expect that the people of Raipur would join us in this programme with open heart," Singh said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had recently launched a campaign 'Donation on Wheels' where ration packets are being delivered at the doorstep of the underprivileged population. (ANI)

