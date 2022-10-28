Chhattisgarh: IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi sent to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 28 (ANI): A special court in Raipur on Thursday sent IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi to 14 days of judicial custody in a money laundering case.

Besides Vishnoi, the other two accused Sunil Aggarwal and Laxmikant Tiwari were presented in the special court on Thursday after their Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand was over. The ED will now present all the accused in court on November 10.

Earlier on October 13, the court granted ED custody of Sameer Vishnoi till October 21 in a case related to the recovery of Rs 47 lakh from his residence. The ED had also sent Sunil Agarwal of Indramani Group and Laxmikant Tiwari, uncle of absconding Suryakant Tiwari to eight-day custody.

IAS officer Vishnoi was arrested on October 13.

Earlier this month, ED conducted massive raids in Chhattisgarh. ED conducted searches at the premises of many officials including Raigad Collector. The raids were carried out in Raigadh, Raipur, Durg and Mahasamund.



Assistant Solicitor General of India Ramankant Mishra had said, "About Rs 47 lakh in cash has been recovered from IAS Sameer Vishnoi's house and Rs 1.5 crore in concealment has been recovered from Laxmikant Tiwari's house".

He further added that gold and diamonds have been recovered from Vishnoi's place.

During the raids, ED had found Rs 4 crore in cash, unaccounted jewellery and gold.

Sources told ANI that government officials were running an alleged extortion racket by imposing illegal levies and collecting Rs 25 per tonne from coal suppliers.

Incriminating documents have been seized from the offices and residences of senior IAS officers, they added. (ANI)

