Chhattisgarh is moving forward with the legacy of justice, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 15 (ANI): While addressing the public on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today said that Chhattisgarh is moving forward with the legacy of justice.

After unfurling the national flag at Police Parade Ground in Raipur, CM Baghel said that Chhattisgarh will commence a new journey of development, taking forward the legacy of justice and attaining the goal of 'Gadbo Nava Chhattisgarh'.

During his speech, Baghel talked about the ongoing schemes in the state and the work done so far.

He said, "'Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana' has entered its third year and so far nearly Rs 13 thousand crore have been distributed to the farmers under the scheme and Chhattisgarh became the first state in the country to provide input subsidy of Rs. 9 thousand per acre to the farmers in a season.

Paying tribute to the freedom fighters and great martyrs of the country, Chief Minister said in his address that to understand the meaning and values of Amrit Mahotsav of independent India, we need to remember the torturous two centuries of slavery and sacrifice of our freedom fighters for our independence.

He said, "To transform the gauthans into livelihood centers, 'Rural Industrial Parks' will be commenced on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and 'Krishna Kunj Yojana' will be launched on Janmashtami this year, under which plants of cultural importance will be planted in an area of 226 acres in all 170 urban bodies,"



CM further said that so far 5 lakh 3 thousand 993 individual, community and forest resource rights letters have been distributed to Scheduled Tribes and traditional forest dwellers, under which recognition letters of 38 lakh 85 thousand 900 hectares of land have been distributed.

Chief Minister said, 'We have taken sustainable measures in the field of education.

Swami Atmanand Utkrisht Vidyalaya Yojana has revolutionized the school education sector. Last year, we had started this scheme with 51 schools, and today this scheme is operating in 279 schools, which includes 32 Hindi Medium Schools and 247 English Medium Schools."

Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till today. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tricolour.

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark SC judgment of January 23, 2004, that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India. (ANI)

