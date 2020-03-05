Chhattisgarh: Jawan kills himself with service weapon

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon on Wednesday, the police said.

"The deceased, Anil Yadav, committed suicide in Orchha Police Station area of Narayanpur district," informed P Sundarraj, Inspector General of Bastar Range while speaking to ANI.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

