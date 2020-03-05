P Sundarraj, Inspector General of Bastar Range speaks to ANI on Thursday [Photo/ANI]
Chhattisgarh: Jawan kills himself with service weapon

ANI | Updated: Mar 05, 2020 13:45 IST

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon on Wednesday, the police said.
"The deceased, Anil Yadav, committed suicide in Orchha Police Station area of Narayanpur district," informed P Sundarraj, Inspector General of Bastar Range while speaking to ANI.
An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

