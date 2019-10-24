Representative Image
Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand likley to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 08:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.
The weather forecast agency further predicted that heavy falls are likely over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Madya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.
In Delhi, the sky will generally be cloudy with the minimum and maximum hovering around 16 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius.
The thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya.
The strong winds (speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) are very likely over the east-central Arabian Sea and along and off south Maharashtra coast.
The squally weather is likely over the southeast Arabian Sea, Karnataka-Kerala coasts and Lakshadweep area. The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next couple of days.
In its All India Weather Warning Bulletin, the well-marked low-pressure area lies over the east-central Arabian Sea and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 4.5 kilometers above mean sea level. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during next 12 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 48 hours.
"It is likely to move initially east-northeastwards over the east-central Arabian Sea till 25th October and then west-northwestwards with gradual intensification."
Also, the other Well Marked Low-Pressure Area lies over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & neighbourhood. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric level tilting southwestwards with height.
"Under the influence of the above systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 24 hours and extremely heavy falls over Konkan, Goa and Coastal Karnataka on October 25," the IMD stated. (ANI)

iocl