Chhattisgarh: Last rites of youth killed in clash performed in Bemetara

Bemetara (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Amid heavy police deployment and imposition of section 144, the last rites of 22-year-old Bhuneswar Sahu, who was killed in a clash unfolded between two communities following a minor dispute, was performed in Bemetara district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday.



Police have placed elaborate security arrangements to avert any untoward incident and keep the deployment at the village for a few more days as a preventive measure. To maintain the law and order, police personnel are conducting patrolling in and around the village to avert any untoward incident.



"In the backdrop of yesterday's incident, police from the entire range have been roped in here for the law and order duty and barricading is in place to control the mob," said Bemetara Superintendent of Police (SP) Indira Kalyan Elesela.



"The last rites of the youth, who was killed in the clash, were performed peacefully," said the SP, elaborating that the deployment of police will remain at the village in the coming days till the situation normalizes.



"Police have arrested a few people and soon those whose names surfaced during the ongoing probe will also be arrested," he said.



"Security will also be provided to the family members of the deceased. Moreover, the complaints made by the villagers regarding illegal weapons as well as the business of scrap will also be probed by the police in the coming days," said Bemetara SP.



"Immediately after the tension unfolded, we are urging the public not to believe the baseless and unconfirmed things coming in social media," said SP Elesela, elaborating that for correct information see the statement issued by the district administration.





"We exhort the public to neither make any opinion on the basis of any provocative speech nor social media posts and not show anger. An alert has been sounded across the district and a police team will be placed wherever there is a possibility of tension. The primary duty of the police is to protect life and property," said the SP.



"Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure peace in the district during a daylong bandh called in backdrop of the incident," he added.





"The brutal killing of Sahu was done by people belonging to the Muslim community," alleged Durg MP Vijay Baghel.



He further elaborated that the village, which is the centre of devotion, is dealing with the situation of panic since the Muslim family came to the village. Moreover, a few incidents of 'Love Jihad' also took place in the village and a complaint in this connection was made to the police but no action was taken. Due to the negligence of the police, a young youth was brutally murdered.



The MP also accused the government, its minister and MLAs of the situation.



"The district administration and the police should constitute a probe committee and start action against the people responsible for the situation. The administration should also conduct checks at the residences of people indulged in the attack and stone pelting because they are carrying a major haul of weapons," the BJP leader said.



The stones were hurled and they (referring to the group of other faiths) have kept stones at their places, he alleged, elaborating that if action is not taken then a massive campaign will be staged here with the presence of 50,000 people.



Demanding justice for his son, the father of the deceased youth Ishwar Sahu said, "The people involved in the crime should be hanged. If they do not get a strong punishment or come out of jail early, they attack again."



Moreover, Ishwar accused the government of supporting those who indulged in the incident and alleged, "In the presence of police, they dragged my son with them."



"If police and the administration would have supported then the incident could be averted," he alleged.



Moreover, the victim's relatives alleged that a woman had attacked Bhuneshwar and then he was dragged to Mosque before being dumped outside it. However, the police did not confirm such claims.

"Action is being taken on the basis of the complaints received and the administration is keeping a close watch. I appeal to all the people to maintain peace and strict action will be taken against whoever is accused," said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (ANI)

