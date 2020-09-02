Chhattisgarh: Locals carry pregnant woman in labour on cot for 5 kms to reach hospital

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 2 (ANI): Locals of Jabla village in Jashpur here carried a pregnant woman, experiencing labour pain, on a cot for about five kilometres to avail the facility of an ambulance.

The village lacks a proper road and the panchayat health centre is often faced with lack of staff.

"Vehicles cannot enter our village as there are no roads we have to carry patients to the main road from where an ambulance can be taken. In this case, we had to take the woman to the hospital by a private vehicle as the ambulance could not reach our village," a local told ANI here.

The path to the main road is also only accessible to locals after they negotiate two drains on their way.

Bagicha Janpad's Chief Executive Officer, Vinod Singh said that work on the road will be completed by the end of this year to ensure connectivity to the region.

"There had been such incidents in the past too and we had collected information about it. The construction of a bridge will begin by the end of the monsoon season and is expected to be completed by the end of this year," the official said. (ANI)

