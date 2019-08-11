Chhattisgarh: Locals form 15-km long human chain, organise tricolour flag rally in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Ahead of Independence Day, security personnel, school students and locals on Sunday took out a unique rally, 'Meri Jaan Tiranga Hai', by forming a 15-kilometre long human chain holding the tricolour flag here.

A large number of school students, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, police personnel, Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and locals participated in the rally with great enthusiasm and patriotism. The rally was conducted at the main junction of the city.

"I am so happy to be a part of this march. We are trying to spread the sense patriotism among everyone by conducting this rally ahead of Independence Day. I request everyone to celebrate a peaceful Independence Day," Ram Prakash, a CRPF personnel said while speaking to ANI.

A large number of school students from various schools were pumped with patriotism and ardour while holding the tricolour flag in their hands.

"We have conducted this march for the first time in our city, so I feel very proud to be a part of this rally. A 15-kilometre long tricolour flag is a big thing," said Mohammad, a school student.

Locals here believe that this rally has set a symbol of national unity and national integrity, as people from across the city participated in the unique march.

People here chanted slogans like, 'Vande Matram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Meri jaan hai tiranga, meri shaan hai tiranga', during the rally.

"It's a special day for Chhattisgarh and the entire nation as we have taken out a march, forming a 15-kilometre human chain, holding a tricolour cloth. A lot of people have participated in this march. A large number of school students, women, CRPF personnel, police personnel and other locals have participated in the rally with a feeling of patriotism and pride," Vikas Upadhyay, Congress MLA told ANI.

"It's a historic day and this unique march should be registered in Guinness book of world record and Limca book of world record," he added.

Several school students also performed dance and other cultural activities during the rally. Women from across the city chanted 'Vande Matram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' while moving forward in the march.



Over 40 NGOs from Raipur, Dhamtari, Jagdalpur, Balodabazar and other cities also participated in the march.

Meri Jaan Tiranga Hai march was led by many physically challenged locals, which made the march all the more special. (ANI)

