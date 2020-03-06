Chhattisgarh: Locals in Dhengurpani say only one waterbody in their village

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Residents of Balrampur's Dhengurpani village claim that they are forced to use water from the only available water body in the village, for all purposes as there are no other sources of water.

Their animals too drink water from the same source.

"We used this water to drink, to bath; we even use it to wash our clothes. No one really cares about us. There is no well and pond here, our children tend to fall sick often," said one of the locals.

Harish S, the Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Balrampur said that the administration will conduct a survey of the area and will sanction the digging of well.

"We are sanctioning the digging of wells in all those places where borewell drilling machines can't go or where drilling fails. We will do a survey of this area too and sanction a well if the drilling fails," said the officer. (ANI)

