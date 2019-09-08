Locals along with municipality authorities rescued four families and a police personnel from Mungeli. (Photo/ANI)
Chhattisgarh: Locals, municipality authorities rescue four families, police personnel as river swells in Mungeli

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:54 IST

Mungeli (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Locals and municipality authorities on Sunday rescued at least four families along with a police personnel, who were stranded in Mungeli area as Agar River swells in the region.
"Agar River water level has increased in the area. I was stranded here along with the other four families. Locals here rescued 20 family members of those families. Locals and municipality authorities rescued all of us through the boats," said Tejram Patel, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Mungeli.
"Increasing river water level has created a flood-like situation in the region," he added
According to Patel, the rescued people have been shifted to a safe place. (ANI)

