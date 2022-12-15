Chhattisgarh: Man held for murdering woman in Kawardha

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 15 (ANI): A man was arrested for murdering a woman in Kawardha, said police.



The arrested accused has been identified as Manoj Sahu.

The woman was murdered in the Inmdori village of Kawardha district, informed officials.

"A man, Manoj Sahu, was arrested for murdering a woman in the Inmdori village of Kawardha district. Villagers found her dead body on December 12 after which a probe was conducted and the accused was nabbed," said Superintendent of Police, Kawardha. (ANI)

