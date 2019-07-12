Chhattisgarh man says ostracized for not following customs during son's wedding

Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Chattisgarh police on Wednesday registered an FIR against nine persons based on a complaint by a man who alleged that he was ostracized by members of his community for not conducting his son's wedding in accordance to customs.

The complainant, Ramesh Kumar Nirmalkar hailing from Tomgaun village here alleged that he was pressurised by his community to pay a fine of Rs 21000 and also host a meal for the community failing which he would be ostracized by them.

According to him, he was excommunicated from his community after he refused to obey their demands.

The complainant, Ramesh Kumar Nirmalkar said," Due to my poor financial condition, I could not arrange my son's marriage as per the existing social customs and got my son married under Arya Samaj customs instead."

"Upon returning to my village, people from the community asked me to pay Rs 21000 penalty and organise a meal for the community. After I refused due to financial constraints, I was told that their final offer was Rs 16000 and I was given two months time," he further added.

Ramesh Kumar Nirmalkar's son, Nageshwar said, "The community is refusing to recognise my marriage. I was forced to give in writing that I will pay the fine or get kicked out of the community."

Govind Nirmalkar, one of the accused, refuted the allegations saying, "This is false. It is incorrect that we have refused to recognise his marriage. We only asked him to host a meal for the community but instead, he registered an FIR which is wrong."

Superintendent of Police of Mahasamund, Santosh Singh said, "In our preliminary investigations, we have found that he was ostracized. We have registered an FIR under civil rights rules and IPC section 385. Further investigation is underway". (ANI)

