Chhattisgarh Minister draws flak, compares roads with actor Hema Malini's 'cheeks'

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): In what can be dubbed as a 'despicable show of patriarchy and utter disrespect towards women', Chhattisgarh Minister Kawasi Lakhma compared the roads in his area with the "cheeks" of veteran actress Hema Malini who is also a BJP MP.

He drew the brazen comparison while speaking at an event in Dhamtari on November 11.

"It has been just a few months since I became a minister in the state. I come from a Naxalite area but I have built roads there, just like Hema Malini's cheeks," said Kawasi Lakhma irrespective of the presence of other women.

However, it is not for the first time that Lakhma has given any controversial statement, earlier in September, he faced criticism from the Opposition for asking students to "grab Collector and Superintendents of Police by their collars" to become a leader. He raked the controversy while addressing an event at a school in Sukma on September 5.

"A student asked me ''you have become a big leader. How did you do that? What should I do?' I told him, grab the Collector and SP by their collars, then you will become a leader," Lakhma had said.

However, he had then clarified that his statement was misconstrued. (ANI)