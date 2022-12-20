Chhattisgarh: Minor boy held for attempting rape of 3.5-year-old girl in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 19 (ANI): A minor boy was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a three-and-half-year-old girl in the state capital Raipur on Monday, an official said.

The incident was reported in the Mana police station area in the city on Sunday evening. The accused is a neighbour of the minor girl.

Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhishek Maheshwari said, " A rape attempt case has come to light in the city. The accused is a minor and he is the neighbour of the victim. On the complaint of the victim's mother, a case has been registered under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and POCSO act."

"The minor accused has been arrested and further investigation into the matter is going on," he added.

Maheshwari also said, "In the recent three to four cases, it has been seen that both the victim and the accused are minor. Such incidents have increased due to mobile phones. We should always monitor what our children are watching on their mobile phones."



"Besides, Child mode should always be turned on before giving mobiles to children so that children do not see wrong things. Along with this, one should also keep checking what the children are doing on the mobile", ASP Maheshwari added.

Recently, a 14-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly raping and killing an eight-year-old girl in Raipur. The accused boy lives in the same building where the minor girl was staying.

Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agarwal said, "A missing complaint on the eight-year-old girl was received on December 7 evening. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and started searching for the girl."

"Five days later, the minor girl was found dead at a deserted place just behind the colony where she was living. During the subsequent investigation, the police arrested the accused, also a minor, who lives in the same building where the girl was residing," Agrawal said.

He said the accused raped the girl and strangled her to death, adding that further probe was underway. (ANI)

