Chhattisgarh: Minor girl raped in Gaurella

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): A 16-year-old girl was gang-raped in Gaurella area here, police said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pratibha Tiwari said: "The information about the gang rape on minor girl was received at night."

"We have admitted the girl to the hospital and recorded her statements. Based on her statement, we have detained two suspects. They are being questioned," she said.

"Investigation is underway. It is a case of gang rape. So we have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code's (IPC) Sections 376D, 323 and POCSO Act as well," added Tiwari.

Dr Subhadra Paikra of MCH Hospital, who treated the victim, said: "There are injuries on her private parts. It is definitely a case of rape. However, it cannot be said whether it is a gang rape or not. She is recovering from internal injuries." (ANI)

