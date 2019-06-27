P. Sundar Raj, DIG, anti-Naxal operations talks to ANI on the arrested Naxal on Thursday
Chhattisgarh: Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head arrested

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:01 IST

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India] June 27 (ANI): A Naxal of the Manipur-Nuapada divisional committee, carrying a reward of eight lakh on his head was arrested by the Special Investigation Branch (SIB) team in Kanker here on Thursday.
P Sundar Raj, DIG, anti-Naxal operations said: "A Naxal of the Mainpur-Nuapada divisional committee, Muive, also known as Gaganna, was arrested by the SIB team."
"He has been active in Dhamtari, Gariaband, Mahasamund, Kanker and Kondagaon of Mainpur-Nuapada division. He was carrying a reward of eight lakhs that had been announced by the government," he further said.
The DIG also informed that, apart from this, the dead body of Gaganna's wife was also recovered on June 18 after an encounter broke out in the Katti village of Chattisgarh.
SIB, Special Task Force (STF) and District Police Force have been carrying out continuous action in the area and has been successful in their attempts.
A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was also killed by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Sukma today.
The killed Naxal has been identified as Vanjam Budhu, Nilamadgu RPC (Revolutionary People's Committee) in-charge and Jan militia commander. (ANI)

