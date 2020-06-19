Chhattisgarh Naxal commander expels Maoist cadre due to COVID-19 fear

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Naxalite Sumitra Chepa was expelled by Naxal Battalion No. 1 commander Hidma due to fear of COVID-19. She has been taken into custody by the Chhattisgarh Police and quarantined.

The force of Bijapur DRG was dispatched to Peddakwali on June 17, to look into the intelligence received regarding the presence of a woman in suspicious circumstances in the forest of Peddakwali under Thana Modakpal area of Bijapur district.

Inspector-General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P. said, "Naxalite Sumitra Chepa has been detained and kept in quarantine after all health tests related to the coronavirus infection were done. On completion of the quarantine period, detailed inquiries will be made and action will be taken as per law."

Sumitra, who worked for the Maoists for 10 years, was expelled after she complained of cold, cough and fever. She said, "Many other Naxal members in the unit have also complained of cold, cough, fever and vomiting. Due to this senior Naxal leadership of the battalion is terrified. Naxals are being expelled from their organisation in case someone shows symptoms of cold, cough and fever."

Sundarraj P. and Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, Kamalochan Kashyap have appealed to the people to give information about Naxals leaving their cadres due to COVID-19 scare so that all of them can be taken for health tests and necessary action can be taken to prevent the spread of the infection. (ANI)

