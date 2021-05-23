Chhattisgarh: Naxal found dead, explosives recovered after exchange of fire with security forces

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 23 (ANI): A Naxal was found dead after an exchange of fire between security forces and Naxals near Dantewada-Bijapur Border on Saturday.

"A Naxal was found dead. 2 country-made weapons, 5kg IED, grenades, walkie talkies, pamphlets and explosive materials were recovered from them," Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav said.

"The firing went on for around one hour after which Naxals fled the scene. In the search operation a Naxal was found dead," he said.

Police Superintendent said that the exchange of fire broke out in a search operation based on specific intelligence input and that none of the security forces has been injured.

He also mentioned that the Naxalite camp has been taken over and many such security operations would be done in the future. (ANI)