Chhattisgarh: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 20 (ANI): A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Timnar and Porowada under Mirtur police station area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday morning, an official said.

A joint team of DRG (District Reserve Guard) and STF (Special Task Force) led the operation and they also recovered a pistol, explosives, medicines and other Maoist material recovered from the spot.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjaneya Varshneya said, "We received a tip-off that a Naxal team was continuously monitoring the movement of our team. Based on the information the joint team of the DRG and STF reached the spot and there was a gunfight between Naxals and the security forces in which the body of one Naxal was recovered."



"The Naxal was identified as Anjum Malkhan and besides, a pistol, a few cartridges, explosive materials, shoulder bag, and Naxal literature were recovered from the spot," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Notably, four Naxals were killed in the encounter with the security forces in the same police station area last month on November 26. The then killed Naxals were identified as Mani Oyam, Madkam Sukhram, Punem Sukki and Lali Madvi. (ANI)

