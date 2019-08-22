Chhattisgarh: Naxal surrenders before security forces in Narayanpur

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A naxal with a reward of Rs 5 lakhs on his head surrendered before security forces here on Thursday.

According to officials, the naxal identified as Mehtar Korram turned himself in along with his weapon to the 193 battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF).

According to officials, awareness campaigns and rehabilitation programmes for the naxals are being carried out in the area under the guidance of Inspector General (IG) Bhagwan Sangwan, Deputy Inspector General Inderjit Singh Rana and Umed Singh of the BSF.

Earlier this month, two naxals also surrendered at 80 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Jagdalpur in Bastar.

The two Naxals were given Rs 10,000 cash each on behalf of the government along with other material of basic needs. (ANI)

