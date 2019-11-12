Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill villager on suspicion of being police informer

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): A villager was killed by Naxals as he was suspected of being a police informer in Jagargunda village, Sukma district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Sudam Hoonga.

"The Naxals had kidnapped Hoonga a week back. They left his body in Kamapara area of the village after killing him. They wrote on a piece of paper that Hoonga was a police informer," Sukma SP, Shalabh Sinha said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

