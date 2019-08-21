Chhattisgarh: Naxals plant 3 IEDs on Sukma-Dantewada border

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A road near Kondasawli on Sukma-Dantewada border was cut at about 20 places and three IEDs (Improvised explosive device) were planted by Naxals, with the aim to attack security forces.

The incident was reported on August 18 by 231 bn of CRPF.

It was informed by villagers of Kondasawli that a meeting of around 250 Naxals took place near their village prior to August 15 where 300 people of other villages were also called and directed by Naxals to oppose the security forces. (ANI)

