Chhattisgarh: Naxals set ablaze 6 vehicles in Sukma district

Vehicles set on fire by Naxals which were engaged in road construction in Kukanar area of Sukma district.

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2020 11:18 IST

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Naxals set ablaze six vehicles, including two JCB machines, engaged in road construction in Kukanar area of Sukma district, yesterday.
SP Shalabh Sinha confirmed the incident which happened in the Kunna village at 11 am on Wednesday.
More information is awaited.
On Tuesday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) personnel was injured in a remote-controlled IED blast followed by firing from Naxals in Narayanpur district. (ANI)

