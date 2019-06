Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:38 IST

BJP fumes over Mamata for not attending NITI Aayog's meeting,...

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for deciding not to attend NITI Aayog's meeting, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that she does not believe in constitutional institutions and her behaviour has become a hurdle in the