Chhattisgarh: Naxals trigger IED, open fire at security forces, no one hurt

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Naxals triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) blast and started firing at security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayan district on Sunday morning, officials said.

However, no injury or casualty was reported in the incident which took place at 8 am, they said.

Officials said that the incident was reported in Orchha police station limits about 65 km away from district headquarters when a joint team of district reserve guard (DRG) and Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) were out for area domination towards village Gudari when the IED blast occurred.



Soon after the explosion, Naxals, who were hiding in the area started firing at the team.

In response to the same, the security forces responded to the firing, forcing Naxals to flee.

The DRG and CAF teams carried out searches and recovered material used for IED explosion including wires and pieces of the pressure cooker used in the blast in the area.

A reinforcement force has been sent to the spot and searching has been intensified in the area, Additional SP (Naxal Operations) Pushkar Sharma said. (ANI)

