Chhattisgarh: Officials struggle to douse forest fire amid workers' strike

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 24 (ANI): After a major forest fire broke out in the Surguja and Dhamtari forest ranges of Chhattisgarh, the forest officials are facing a daunting task to douse the flames as the workers are on strike over various demands.

"We're facing difficulties to douse the forest fires as Van Karmchari Sangh is on strike over several demands. If needed we'll take the help of police personnel and home guards to douse the flames", said Divisional Forest Officer (Surguja) Pankaj Kamal.

A fire broke out in the forest areas of Gatta Silli Karhaiya Marg of Birgudi range on Tuesday while another fire broke out in the forest of Keregaon range on Wednesday. These forests have been burning for days now, churning out a lot of smoke and damage.





The Dhamtari officials informed that forest fires are common in this season, however, they would have controlled it faster if they had all their workers involved.

"These forest fires generally occur in this season. Our staff always remains alert. We would have doused it a little quicker but the staff is on strike. Over 300 workers helped douse the fire. It took us a little more time than usual but now the situation is under control," said Mayank Pandey, District Forest Officer.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

