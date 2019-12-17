Surajpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): An accused involved in kidnapping and POCSO case escaped from the Surjpur district police station on Monday night.
"Six police officials including one Assistant Sub-Inspector and a Havildar have been suspended for laxity in the matter," said KC Agarwal, Inspector-General, Surajpur.
He added that a hunt is on to nab the accused.
The POCSO Act, 2012 is a comprehensive law to provide for the protection of children from the offences of sexual nature. (ANI)
Chhattisgarh: POCSO accused escapes Surajpur police station; cops suspended
ANI | Updated: Dec 17, 2019 14:47 IST
Surajpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): An accused involved in kidnapping and POCSO case escaped from the Surjpur district police station on Monday night.