Chhattisgarh Police baton-charge locals protesting cremation of Covid-19 victims in Korba

Korba (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Locals protesting the cremation of a COVID-19 patient's body here were baton-charged by police in the Balco area of Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, locals carried out protests in the area while raising slogans against the cremation of bodies of COVID patients in Balko Daihanpara Shamshan Ghat. The locals were apprehensive that the cremation process would spread the infection to nearby residents.

A police officer received injuries on her head in the chaos that ensued while dispersing the crowd. (ANI)

